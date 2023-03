I can’t find a lineup for tonight (or the last few games, so if you know where I should be going then please let me know.. this used to be super easy and I could choose between 5 tweets of the lineup).

Cue the Airport jokes that I don’t full understand

Bjugstad debuts as an Oiler and maybe even in the Top 6 (what does that say?)

Klostin is scratched

Ekholm was actually born on the day that the Oilers last won a Cup in 1990.. it’s destiny!

2-1 after first period!