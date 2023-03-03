The Great Big 2023 Trade Deadline Open Thread

It’s finally here - it’s deadline day 2023.

Leading up to the deadline, the Oilers have made two moves of significance this week. Edmonton sent Tyson Barrie, Reid Schaefer and futures to the Nashville Predators for a top four defenceman in Mattias Ekholm. Ekholm had a successful debut with the Oilers in a 5-2 win over the Leafs.

Yesterday, Nick Bjugstad was acquired by Ken Holland. A third round selection and Michael Kesselring head to Arizona, while the Oilers also receive Cam Dineen. Bjugstad will fill a need in the bottom six, we will likely see his debut tonight against the Winnipeg Jets.

Today is deadline day. I don’t know if the Oilers are going to make a whopper of a deal, but someone’s gonna overpay for something out there. Warren Foegele and Kailer Yamamoto’s names have popped up as possible trade pieces from the Oilers, though they’d almost certainly have to bring a top six winger back into the fold.

With no cap space, can the Oilers get creative?