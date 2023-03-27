GDT: Coyotes and revisiting Larsson vs Hall

Coyotes on deck tonight in another late weeknight start! Get used to those as our odds of making playoffs are very good. Our odds of winning the Pacific are not. Feels like we will meet LA who has been killing it lately.

Yotes have been better as of late and playing decent hockey. Only 2 losses in their last 10. 5-2-3. I’m not sure which goalie we start. Skinner has looked like a rookie in the second half of his first season. Campbell has looked like a rookie for my son’s House League Team. It’s something to follow heading to playoffs.

For fun.. I thought we’d do a poll today and revisit a very old hot topic!

Hall for Larsson!

At the time, I thought Chia was insane and we got fleeced! Nothing will change my mind.

However, a lot of time has passed and today’s question, in 2023, is this:

Poll If you could have one guy for our upcoming playoff run, who would you choose? Taylor Hall

Adam Larsson vote view results 29% Taylor Hall (12 votes)

70% Adam Larsson (29 votes) 41 votes total Vote Now

Few basic stats to help:

Larsson, 72GP, 7G, 24A, 31P, TOI 23:50, Caphit 4M

Hall, 58GP, 16G, 20A, 36P, TOI 16:00, Caphit 6M

Go Oilers. I say we keep winning! Loving Bouch/Ek as first pair. Hoping to not see Kane in a 3 on 3 ever again.