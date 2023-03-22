GDT: Oilers vs Daylight Savings Time

It’s a late one tonight. 10:30 EST start. This may seem outrageous however, I’d suggest to get used to it because playoff games start at 10 EST and they always start late. So this should feel like dryland training for the playoffs!

Coyotes are a fake team designed to take on cap space for the other teams. Most recently it was Jakub Voracek going there to LTIRetire. They definitely didn’t get what they wanted for Chychrum. They always have nice pieces but are always in a rebuild.

Oilers have been flying since Ekholm joined! Holloway is back in the AHL and, hopefully, back soon. Bjugstadt seems to have been a great trade as well.

Skinner starts tonight. It was nice to get a win last game after some shaky D and Goaltending. I say we win 5-3.

What does Jan Jenik need to do to get the call? How about Ronald Knot? The Yotes actually signed my fav Euro D, Lukas Klok, but he didn’t make the big squad either.