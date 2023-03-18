GDT: Bring on Eberle and Larsson!

EDM lineup at Seattle:



Kane-McDavid-Hyman

RNH-Draisaitl-Foegele

Janmark-Bjugstad-Yamamoto

Kostin-Shore-Ryan



Nurse-Ceci

Ekholm-Bouchard

Kulak-Desharnais



Skinner — Jack Michaels (@EdmontonJack) March 18, 2023

Ekholm has been an unbeliveable add. I don’t like our RD side at all though. Our LD side is doing some heavy lifting.

And here is a fun tweet from us that I feel is worth discussing:

ICYMI --



In 4 GP with the Carolina Hurricanes, JP:



~13:25 ATOI



63.25 CF%

62.65 FF%

58.50 xGF%



Outscored 0-1 at 5v5.



0.957 PDO — Copper & Blue (@CopperandBlue) March 18, 2023

And that is one side of the coin.

The other side is 4 games, minus 2 and 0 points playing Top 6 minutes.

Which stats are more important for a Top 6 player?