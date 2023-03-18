GDT: Bring on Eberle and Larsson!

EDM lineup at Seattle:— Jack Michaels (@EdmontonJack) March 18, 2023
Kane-McDavid-Hyman
RNH-Draisaitl-Foegele
Janmark-Bjugstad-Yamamoto
Kostin-Shore-Ryan
Nurse-Ceci
Ekholm-Bouchard
Kulak-Desharnais
Skinner
Ekholm has been an unbeliveable add. I don’t like our RD side at all though. Our LD side is doing some heavy lifting.
And here is a fun tweet from us that I feel is worth discussing:
In 4 GP with the Carolina Hurricanes, JP:
In 4 GP with the Carolina Hurricanes, JP:
~13:25 ATOI
63.25 CF%
62.65 FF%
58.50 xGF%
Outscored 0-1 at 5v5.
0.957 PDO
And that is one side of the coin.
The other side is 4 games, minus 2 and 0 points playing Top 6 minutes.
Which stats are more important for a Top 6 player?
