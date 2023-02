We should win this! So expect a loss.lol

We are in a great spot to go on a run, get a few guys going, get Kane healed, continue with the strong goalie performances and to get JP back in the lineup.

Bouch is improving.

Broberg is paying dividends.

Campbell on a nice streak. Skinner tonight against Hart.

Things are good... keep winning! Make a BOLD move at the TDL.. I suggest Gudas and Chychrum.