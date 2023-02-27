GDT: Oilers vs Da Bruins!

The Bruins are easily one of my fav non Oil franchises the last decade or so.

They have a lot of Czechs in KEY roles They have a few more Czechs in minor roles They have a balanced Top 9 attach (we have 4 guys running the show) Their D is sublime and almost always i All their goalies are great always They get real hometown discounts from players dying to join the Org Remember when I said JP for Zacha.. well no way that happens today. Zacha got that change of scenery, joined a great org and is on FIRE. JP is still an Oiler so no such luck for him.

Oilers have serious goalie issues and a team that rarely loses and scores a lot.

This will be a great match as I think guys like Drai and McDavid prefer the strong clubs (lord knows we can’t beat the weak ones).

Pasta needs 6 to catch McDavid and win his second rocket. I don’t see it happening but he’s having a heck of a season.

Oh yeah, the Oilers.lol

We are THIS close to Chychrum, Ekholm and EK! Sure other top clubs have already made some amazing trades but Kenny only weekdays from 10 till 2 so give him some time! Patience is the key as an Oil fan.