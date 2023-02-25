Filed under: GDT: 4-4!!! By Czechboy Feb 25, 2023, 12:14pm MST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GDT: 4-4!!! Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images Story of the game so far... Oilers start Jack Campbell Oilers go down 4-0 Oilers pull Jack Campbell In comes Skinner Connor is a mean spirited bastard who will allow no joy for other teams It is now 4-4 Need 5 to win! Loading comments...
