GDT: Oilers vs Flyers

It’s the non playoff Flyers tonight!

Oilers return to 11 Fwds, 7 D vs Philly on @Sportsnet:



Hyman-McDavid-Yamamoto

RNH-Draisaitl

Foegele-McLeod-Janmark

Shore-Ryan-Puljujarvi



Nurse-Ceci

Kulak-Barrie

Broberg-Bouchard

Desharnais (back in lineup after 3-game absence, Oilers gave up 14 goals w/out him)



Skinner pic.twitter.com/h5Kt2B5oel — Jack Michaels (@EdmontonJack) February 22, 2023

Back to the 11-7 which is good. Desharnais back which is good (but please stop thinking the’s the key to our success). JP on line 4... ouch.

No Kane or Kostin.

Skinner starts. He’s not been great lately, nor has Campbell.

I say we go up 3-0 and lose.. must be some kind of record to do that 3 in a row, no?

In more important news:

Erik Karlsson may or may not come here

He may or may not waive his NMC

We are in on Chychrum

We may also not get him

We are in on Gavirkov

We may also not get him

Remember, everytime you see a primo trade target that our leader is Ken Holland. Some D he has traded for include the last 2 games of Mike Green’s career and the final season of Duncan Keith’s career. He paid premium for those.

Need 4 to win.

