GDT: Oilers vs Flyers

It’s the non playoff Flyers tonight!
Oilers return to 11 Fwds, 7 D vs Philly on @Sportsnet:— Jack Michaels (@EdmontonJack) February 22, 2023
Hyman-McDavid-Yamamoto
RNH-Draisaitl
Foegele-McLeod-Janmark
Shore-Ryan-Puljujarvi
Nurse-Ceci
Kulak-Barrie
Broberg-Bouchard
Desharnais (back in lineup after 3-game absence, Oilers gave up 14 goals w/out him)
Skinner pic.twitter.com/h5Kt2B5oel
Back to the 11-7 which is good. Desharnais back which is good (but please stop thinking the’s the key to our success). JP on line 4... ouch.
No Kane or Kostin.
Skinner starts. He’s not been great lately, nor has Campbell.
I say we go up 3-0 and lose.. must be some kind of record to do that 3 in a row, no?
In more important news:
Erik Karlsson may or may not come here
He may or may not waive his NMC
We are in on Chychrum
We may also not get him
We are in on Gavirkov
We may also not get him
Remember, everytime you see a primo trade target that our leader is Ken Holland. Some D he has traded for include the last 2 games of Mike Green’s career and the final season of Duncan Keith’s career. He paid premium for those.
Need 4 to win.
I’d also like to bring some attention to this.. this was insane!
REPORT— Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) July 1, 2022
Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Ivan Fedotov has been detained in St. Petersburg. #NHL
Details to come. pic.twitter.com/JNiV1UZnlF
