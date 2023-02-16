Hi everyone. Hope you’ve been well over the last couple of weeks.

In case you’re just joining us, this website is getting booted from the Vox Media umbrella.

In mid-February, we were informed that Vox would be stripping their coverage of nearly all NHL sites, including yours truly. Fortunately, there appears to be a path forward as of today.

Couple things:

Effective at the end of March, this site (along with nearly 30 others on the SB network) will migrate to a new host. Fortunately for us cranks, that means that all of the archives (from Wills, Reynolds, McCurdy, Massey and Zona and more through present day) will be preserved and migrated to a new host, wherever that is. Preserving over a decade-and-a-half of memories at this site was a huge, huge get for myself. Through DMs and texts, I know that this has been a big get for myself, current, and former writers of this site.

The site will begin to gain some ground after some light weeks. We will roar into March with trade deadline coverage as if nothing is happening behind the scenes. Thank you for your continued readership, we appreciate you hanging with us for all these years.

It’s been janky for us over the last few weeks. I honestly didn’t know that we’d make it to the point where we are today. I can say with a fair degree of confidence that I expect this website will continue in a similar fashion to what we’re all accustomed to come April and beyond. For that, I am grateful.

The Oilers will look to rebound from a disappointing loss to the Red Wings last night. A less than compelling performance by Jack Campbell in the net overshadowed a two goal performance by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. They’ll look to right the ship tomorrow against the Rangers. Expect Kailer Yamamoto to make his way back into the lineup after missing the last five weeks with an undisclosed injury.

Let’s go.