GDT: Oilers vs Sens

Before Noon for our friends in the West. Grab your coffee and Bailey’s and let’s rejoice our 10 game point streak.
I though Ottawa was a really solid club in presseason and that they build a very good squad. Lots of things went wrong for them but I still think it’s a very good club.
9pts out of a wildcard spot so they’re in a LOT of trouble!
We are 3 points out of FIRST in the Pacific and LV has injury issues (or building LTIR for a big trade, call me a conspiracist!). 2 points today and we are 1 behind.
Waiver conspiracy ongoing.. is JP going on them after the weekend?
Chychrum? Playing 30 minutes last night. Just saying.
