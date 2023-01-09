Oilers sleepy in LA loss

The Edmonton Oilers couldn’t fend off the Los Angeles Kings' powerplay in a 6-3 loss on Monday night.

The Kings scored four powerplay goals and added an even-strength marker to defeat the Oilers. Kailer Yamamoto, Ryan McLeod, and Connor McDavid got the goals for Edmonton.

Stuart Skinner did start the game, but Jack Campbell was credited with the loss after coming on in relief.

Here is how it happened...

First Period:

A bit more urgency from the Oilers to start this one. After getting stomped at even-strength last game, it looked like Edmonton was making more of an effort in the early goings.

Edmonton did have an early PP chance, but couldn't convert. It would cost them as Kevin Fiala would capitalize on an LA powerplay soon after. A wicked one-timer over Stuart Skinner’s shoulder. 1-0 Kings.

Fiala struck again on another powerplay just a few moments later. Gave him too much room and he put it in the exact same spot, over Skinner’s shoulder. LA has a 2-0 lead.

Kailer Yamamoto got one back for the Oilers just seconds after the team’s second PP expired. A very nice tip on a point shot by Darnell Nurse. 2-1 game late in the first.

Oilers still down 2-1 going into the second.

Second Period:

Edmonton started the period on the penalty kill and was able to finally kill one off.

The march to the penalty box continued as right after the Oilers' penalty expired, LA got caught with a high-stick on Yamamoto. The Oilers had a chance to tie things up but took a too-many-men penalty to negate it.

Predictably enough, LA scored on that chance as Kempe beat Skinner on a five-hole. 3-1 game. Remember when I said Edmonton had a decent start? That ended at about the four-minute mark. Terrible all-around once again...at all strengths.

It cost Skinner the game as he was pulled after the goal. Jack Campbell came on in relief.

Less than halfway through the game, the shots were 28-13 for LA. Absolute domination by the Kings.

Kempe had a wonderful chance on a cross-ice one-timer that it looked like Campbell made an amazing save on. Yet, on review, it was deemed that Campbell’s glove was across the line with the puck in it. LA leads 4-1.

Frustration started to boil over in the form of Jesse Puljujarvi dropping the gloves in a short-lived bout against Philip Danault.

Ryan McLeod got one back for the Oilers late in the period. He picked up a rebound off a point shot by Evan Bouchard. 4-2 game.

That’s how it would look heading into the final frame.

Third Period:

The Oilers had a decent start to the period, but it wasn’t able to convert into any goals.

The Kings, on the other hand, were able to extend their lead as Alex Iafallo beat Campbell over the glove. 5-2 game.

Zach Hyman then fought Sean Durzi in a spirited bout. Hyman had the upper hand in that one.

Connor McDavid roared right back for the Oilers. He zipped a shot from the hash marks past Phoenix Copley to give Edmonton some life. 5-3 with 10 minutes left to go.

Viktor Arvidsson got the empty netter to seal this one.

Klim Kostin threw fists at Brendan Lemieux for good measure.

6-3 final.

Takeaways: