GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings

09 Jan 2023

Rogers Place

830 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Jewels From The Crown

THE OILERS squandered a two goal lead against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night en route to a 3-2 overtime loss. The Oilers picked up a point, but they’re going to need to start picking up two points in a lot more games. Zach Hyman picked up both Oiler goals, but a two goal third for the Avalanche led to an OT winner by Cale Makar. The Oilers are behind the third place Kraken by three points, and the Kraken have three games in hand. The Oilers need to start putting together some wins. A divisional matchup versus the LA Kings is a great place to start.

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

Klim Kostin gets another turn on the top line, tonight it’s with Connor McDavid and Kailer Yamamoto. The Oilers badly miss Evander Kane in the top six.

Warren Foegele works his way back into the lineup after being a healthy scratch for the last two. On a line with RNH and Mattias Janmark, can the third line put up any points tonight?

Stuart Skinner gives the Oilers a puncher’s chance from the net out. Skinner is the best choice for a chance at picking up two points against a Kings club with Pheonix Copley in net. If the Kings figure out their goaltending, look out.

Let’s all have some fun tonight.