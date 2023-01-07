Oilers blow another lead against Avalanche

The Edmonton Oilers dropped a 3-2 decision to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.

Zach Hyman notched two goals for the Oilers but blew a 2-0 lead in the third period to eventually lose it in overtime. Cale Makar scored the game-winner.

This one was ugly all night long for the Oilers, despite having the lead for most of the game.

First Period:

A pretty even game 10 minutes in. The Oilers had the early edge and even a powerplay that they failed to convert on. The Avs started to find their feet after the kill and were awarded a powerplay of their own that they also failed to convert on. No one blinking in the early game.

After that rather neutral start, the Avalanche started to find their groove. The Oilers got caught chasing in their own zone for a few consecutive shifts. Nathan MacKinnon hit the post after missing an open net and then Stuart Skinner robbed Evan Rodrigues from the slot moments later. The game remained scoreless due to some luck and some solid goaltending in the Edmonton net

That pressure was split up by an undisciplined penalty by Alex Newhook, sending Edmonton to their second PP of the game.

This one would be successful, as Connor McDavid found Zach Hyman in front of the net. Hyman has 19 goals on the year, and McDavid has his 76th point. 1-0 Edmonton.

The Avalanche had another PP before the period but couldn’t get one past Skinner.

1-0 Edmonton after 20 minutes.

Second Period:

Mikko Rantanen came inches away from tying things up early in the second. He elected to shoot on a 3-on-1 and caught iron.

The Avalanche continued to ramp up the pressure on the Oilers in the second. Once again they were winning the possession battle and keeping Edmonton hemmed in their own zone. The only thing stopping them was Skinner, who was having himself a pretty decent game to this point. Edmonton needed to wake up a bit.

Yet again, it was another undisciplined penalty by the Avalanche that broke up that pressure and sent Edmonton to a PP. Like clockwork, the Oilers took advantage as Hyman knocked the puck into the net after some chaos. Colorado, however, thought there was some goaltender interference and challenged it.

Upon review, it was called a good goal! Hyman has his second of the game and the Oilers led 2-0 late in the second. The challenge fails so Edmonton goes back on the PP.

Erik Johnson then tripped McDavid on that PP and was called for it. A brief 13-second 5-on-3 for the Oilers. Colorado was able to stop the bleeding and killed it off.

Klim Kostin did get caught with a trip in the final minute, the Oilers started the third period on the penalty-kill.

The Oilers hold a 2-0 advantage going into the final frame.

Third Period:

MacKinnon finally found a way around Skinner. He split Darnell Nurse and Cody Ceci and roofed it over the glove. The Avalanche have life and cut Edmonton’s lead to 2-1 with lots of time left.

Colorado continued to dominate play at even strength in this period. To be quite blunt, it wasn’t even close at 5-on-5 as the Avalanche absolutely smothered the Oilers.

That would cost them, as Brad Hunt was given way too much time to walk into the slot and beat Skinner over the blocker. Granted, it was 4-on-4, but it still counts as an even-strength goal. Edmonton desperately needed to wake up in the final 10 minutes. 2-2.

5v5 high-danger scoring chances were 10-1 for Colorado with about 10 minutes to go.

Draisaitl then took a very undisciplined penalty, throwing an unnecessary elbow on Darren Helm to send Colorado to the PP with a chance to take the lead. Luckily, Edmonton was able to kill it.

Off to OT we go tied at 2-2.

OT:

The Oilers hit TWO posts in the OT period but it was Cale Makar that would drive in and end this one with a bullet that beat Skinner.

The Oilers blow another multi-goal lead at home.

3-2 Avalanche.

Takeaways: