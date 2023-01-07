GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche

07 Jan 2023

Rogers Place

8 PM MT

TV: CBC / SN

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Mile High Hockey

THE OILERS played a very good game and were rewarded with a 4-2 win over the visiting Islanders on Thursday night. Leon Draisiatl had a goal and an assist, while Kailer Yamamoto,, Zach Hyman and Dylan Holloway each had a goal. Jack Campbell picked up his first win in three weeks, and the Oilers picked up two big points in the standings. They’ll host the Avalanche tonight in a Western Conference Finals rematch. Can the Oilers string a pair of wins in a row?

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

It’s a rematch of the Western Conference Finals, but the Avalanche are missing a few pieces. Specifically, they’re missing Gabriel Landeskog and Valeri Nichushkin to injury. Oh, and Bowen Byram is out too. Landeskog is expected to return some time this month, but the Avalanche are down by a few.

Stuart Skinner is back in the blue paint looking for win number 13 on the season. Jack Campbell picking up a win over the Islanders this week was a nice bonus. A win for the Oilers and Stuart Skinner will help the Oilers keep pace with the Kraken, who are taking it to Ottawa at this point of the preview.

Will Warren Foegele get back into the lineup tonight? Foegele was a healthy scratch as the Oilers went 11/7 in their win over the Islanders. It will be tempting to keep the same roster going tonight. We wait and see.

Let’s all have some fun out there tonight.