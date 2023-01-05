GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. New York Islanders

05 Jan 2023

Rogers Place

7 PM MT

TV: SNW

Radio: 630 CHED

THE OILERS marched out to a two goal lead over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. They would cede that lead by yielding four goals in the second period, only to have Alexander Wennberg cap it at 5-2 late in the third. The Oilers are a disappointing 0-4-1 in their last five games at home, they look to switch things around with a visit from the Islanders tonight.

Oiler line rushes—EDM 9-1 last 10 on home ice against Isles.



Kostin-McDavid-Yamamoto

RNH-Draisaitl-Hyman

Janmark-McLeod-Puljujarvi

Holloway-Hamblin-Ryan



Nurse-Ceci

Kulak-Barrie

Broberg/Niemelainen-Bouchard



Campbell



Could be 11/7. Could be a lot of things. pic.twitter.com/eruc5mo4UX — Jack Michaels (@EdmontonJack) January 6, 2023

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

Klim Kostin is getting a turn on the top line with Connor McDavid and Kailer Yamamoto. Kostin’s had a nice run with three goals over his last three games, let’s see if he can put one on the board tonight while skating with #97.

Jack Campbell needs a big game in the worst way possible. Campbell’s last win dates back to December 13 against the Nashville Predators, he’s appeared in just three games since then.

The Oilers did themselves no favours by losing to another divisional opponent in the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. They need two points tonight to keep pace with Seattle and Calgary, else they could really put themselves behind the eight ball trying to play catch-up late.

Let’s all have some fun out there tonight..