GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Seattle Kraken

Edmonton Oilers (20-16-2) (5th, Pacific
Seattle Kraken (19-12-4) (4th, Pacific)
03 Jan 2023
Rogers Place
7 PM MT
TV: SN1
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Davy Jones’ Locker Room
THE OILERS couldn't solve the Winnipeg Jets in a New Year's Eve tussle. Klim Kostin scored his fifth of the season, but that was all the Oilers could muster against Connor Hellebucyk and the Jets. Edmonton hopes to fill the net tonight just like four nights ago when they disposed of this very Kraken team by a 7-2 margin. Can the Oilers fire up the replay machine?
Hyman-McDavid-Puljujarvi— Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) January 2, 2023
Foegele-Draisaitl-Yamamoto
Janmark-RNH-Kostin
Holloway-McLeod-Ryan
Shore-Hamblin
Nurse-Ceci
Kulak-Barrie
Broberg-Bouchard
Niemelainen
Skinner
Campbell
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- Klim Kostin is having one. He scored his fifth goal of the season in Edmonton’s 2-1 loss to the Jets on Saturday, he will look to keep the good times rolling tonight as Seattle comes to town.
- Leon Draisaitl sure looks like he's ready to return to the lineup tonight after missing the last two games with an injury.
- Stuart Skinner looks for his lucky 13th win of the season as he gets the nod in net. Skinner's been a life vest in net for the Oilers this year as Jack Campbell has struggled to find his game.
Let's all have some fun tonight.
