GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Seattle Kraken

Edmonton Oilers (20-16-2) (5th, Pacific

03 Jan 2023

Rogers Place

7 PM MT

TV: SN1

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Davy Jones’ Locker Room

THE OILERS couldn't solve the Winnipeg Jets in a New Year's Eve tussle. Klim Kostin scored his fifth of the season, but that was all the Oilers could muster against Connor Hellebucyk and the Jets. Edmonton hopes to fill the net tonight just like four nights ago when they disposed of this very Kraken team by a 7-2 margin. Can the Oilers fire up the replay machine?

Hyman-McDavid-Puljujarvi

Foegele-Draisaitl-Yamamoto

Janmark-RNH-Kostin

Holloway-McLeod-Ryan

Shore-Hamblin



Nurse-Ceci

Kulak-Barrie

Broberg-Bouchard

Niemelainen



Skinner

Campbell — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) January 2, 2023

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

- Klim Kostin is having one. He scored his fifth goal of the season in Edmonton’s 2-1 loss to the Jets on Saturday, he will look to keep the good times rolling tonight as Seattle comes to town.

- Leon Draisaitl sure looks like he's ready to return to the lineup tonight after missing the last two games with an injury.

- Stuart Skinner looks for his lucky 13th win of the season as he gets the nod in net. Skinner's been a life vest in net for the Oilers this year as Jack Campbell has struggled to find his game.

Let's all have some fun tonight.