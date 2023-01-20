I got the message, and the message was clear.

I really, really, really, really, wish you were here.

It was written on the back of a carton d’allumetes

It says I don’t really miss you, but I haven’t tried yet.

It’s kind of wild writing this. I didn’t ever see it coming.

hi everyone. if you haven't yet heard, vox media is pulling their support from most of their NHL sites in the coming weeks. this includes our site over at @copperandblue. for 10 years, i want to thank you for inviting us onto your laptops, your desktops, and your cellphones. — Jeff Chapman (@NewWaveOil) January 20, 2023

I got the message from the folks up top that they’ll be pulling their support from this site in the coming weeks (along with 25 other SB Nation NHL sites). To say I’m crushed is an understatement, but I’m thankful for the time we’ve had. We’ve got a great group of writers on this site, and I couldn’t have had nearly as much fun or made as many friends throughout the years without them.

For ten years, I’ve called this site home. I’m not ready to leave, but that’s soon to be out of my control. I want to again thank you, our reader for making it everything I could have hoped for.

I’m not sure what comes of this space in the coming days and weeks. All I can say is thank you from the bottom of my heart. I hope we cross paths again before too long.