GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs Tampa Bay Lightning

19 Jan 2023

Rogers Place

7 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Raw Charge

THE OILERS are winners of four straight. Their latest victory is a 5-2 win over a club they’re chasing in the Pacific Division, the Seattle Kraken. Zach Hyman had a three point night, while five different Oilers each had a goal en route to Edmonton’s fourth straight victory. Edmonton is three points behind the Kings for third in the Pacific. Can they get to within one point by taking down Tampa tonight?

Oilers lines and pairing in warmups vs. TB:

Holloway-McDavid-Ryan

McLeod-Draisaitl-Hyman

Kostin-RNH-Puljujarvi

Kane-Foegele



Nurse-Ceci

Kulak-Barrie

Broberg-Bouchard

Desharnais



Campbell

Skinner — Daniel Nugent-Bowman (@DNBsports) January 20, 2023