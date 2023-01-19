GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs Tampa Bay Lightning

Edmonton Oilers (25-18-3) (4th, Pacific)
Tampa Bay Lightning (29-13-1) (3rd, Atlantic)
19 Jan 2023
Rogers Place
7 PM MT
TV: Sportsnet West
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Raw Charge
THE OILERS are winners of four straight. Their latest victory is a 5-2 win over a club they’re chasing in the Pacific Division, the Seattle Kraken. Zach Hyman had a three point night, while five different Oilers each had a goal en route to Edmonton’s fourth straight victory. Edmonton is three points behind the Kings for third in the Pacific. Can they get to within one point by taking down Tampa tonight?
Oilers lines and pairing in warmups vs. TB:— Daniel Nugent-Bowman (@DNBsports) January 20, 2023
Holloway-McDavid-Ryan
McLeod-Draisaitl-Hyman
Kostin-RNH-Puljujarvi
Kane-Foegele
Nurse-Ceci
Kulak-Barrie
Broberg-Bouchard
Desharnais
Campbell
Skinner
- Jack Campbell has put together some solid games. He’ll get the start tonight as he and the Oilers are looking for their fifth straight win. Campbell has yielded just eight goals over his last four games, his SV% is creeping up to .890.
- I would’ve bet you five bucks that last game would have been Jesse Puljujärvi’s final as an Oiler, he draws in tonight for a sick Mattias Janmark and will play on the Nuge line. Klim Kostin remains hot, though he was held without a point and had just eleven minutes versus the Kraken.
- The Oilers miss Kailer Yamamoto on RW, tonight the top line will trio with Derek Ryan. It’s an interesting combination. Ryan has ten points (6-4-10) while averaging ten and a half minutes of ice time per game. Can he cook alongside Hyman and McDavid?
