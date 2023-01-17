GAME RECAP: Edmonton 5, Seattle 2

After missing 31 games, Evander Kane was back in the lineup for the Edmonton Oilers this evening as they took on the Seattle Kraken. Prior to his injury, Kane produced 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 14 games this season. To make room for Kane’s re-entry to the lineup, Kailer Yamamoto and Ryan Murray were placed on retroactive LTIR. Additionally, and controversially, Jesse Puljuljarvi was healthy scratched. The resurgent 2023 Jack Campbell started, who had a 4-1-0 record in his last 5 with a .915 SV% and a 2.02 GAA.

The Oilers came into this game fresh off a three-game win streak on the road, most recently against Vegas on Saturday night. The Kraken lost their last game, but come in with a shiny 8-2-0 record in their last 10 matchups and had posted a 16-4-2 on the road before this matchup. Prior to the loss, Seattle became the first team in NHL history to complete a sweep of a seven-game road trip.

After an early penalty 200-feet from his net, Cody Ceci’s tripping penalty cost the Oilers a quick deficit after Daniel Sprong’s 15th goal went off Darnell Nurse’s stick and in.

Late in the period, Connor McDavid scored his league-leading 38th goal off the rush, once again in impressive fashion, to tie the game at 1.

A few minutes into the second period, Derek Ryan took advantage of a confused Martin Jones, who lost sight of a deflected puck, and tucked an easy one home to give the Oilers a 2-1 lead.

Ryan finishes the job pic.twitter.com/HDvPtvIVxJ — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 18, 2023

The Oilers cranked up the pressure following Ryan’s goal, when Foegele (from his backside), flicked a rebound past a down-and-out Martin Jones which extended the Edmonton lead.

Take a seat, score a goal pic.twitter.com/As0gcNXp1U — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 18, 2023

The 2022 version of Jack Campbell bared its ugly head 22 seconds into the third period when Vince Dunn’s shot snuck through the glovehand of the Oiler netminder and cut the lead down to one.

quite the start to the third period. first, jack campbell's glove fails him on a vince dunn shot, then

eeli tolvanen scores an own goal. alrighty then! pic.twitter.com/OK4uFFgh7i — zach (@zjlaing) January 18, 2023

Seattle swiftly repaid the favour, when Eeli Tolvanen poke checked the puck off of Zach Hyman’s stick and behind Martin Jones for an own goal on the Kraken, which restored the two goal lead.

They all look the same on the scoreboard pic.twitter.com/DeQi1v6h9r — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 18, 2023

Midway through the third, Hyman’s excellent work along the boards resulted in an easy tap in off the post for Ryan McLeod, which increased the Oiler lead to 5-2 over their divisional rivals.

With their fourth win in a row, the Oilers record now sits at 25-18-3. They’ll be back in action Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning.