GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Seattle Kraken

17 Jan 2023

Rogers Place

7 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Davy Jones’ Locker Room

THE OILERS are on a three game winning streak. Their latest victims are the Pacific-leading Vegas Golden Knights, who were dispatched by a 4-3 margin on Saturday night. Leon Draisaitl put up a pair, while Mattias Janmark and Klim Kostin each had a notch for the Oilers. Edmonton is now tied with Calgary with 51 points, they’ll look for two more as they host a Kraken club that’s won eight of their last ten.

For whatever it’s worth, Oilers forward lines yesterday at practice:



Draisaitl - McDavid - Hyman

Kostin - RNH - Janmark

Kane - McLeod - Foegele

Holloway - Ryan - Puljujarvi



One forward to come out if Woodcroft goes 11/7 (likely). Will find out in warm up tonight. #Oilers — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) January 17, 2023

That forward that’s coming out? Jesse Puljujärvi.

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

Evander Kane is back in the lineup, having been activated from LTIR stemming from a November 8th wrist injury. Kane’s scored quite a bit since becoming an Oiler last season, he’s got thirteen points in fourteen games so far this year. Kailer Yamamoto has been placed on retroactive LTIR.

Jesse Puljujärvi is a healthy scratch for the first time in a long time. I think he’s crossed his final rubicon as an Oiler, though I can’t imagine scratching him is going to increase his trade value any. If he’s out of Edmonton tomorrow, all the best from Copper and Blue Industries™.

Seattle is a good hockey club that’s won eight of their last ten, and they’re 16-4-2 on the road this season. The Oilers are a game below .500 at home, though the Kraken are working on their second game in as many nights after a 4-1 loss in Seattle versus the Lightning. Do the Oilers make it four wins in a row tonight?

Let’s all have some fun out there.