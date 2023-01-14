GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Vegas Golden Knights

Edmonton Oilers (23-18-3) (5th, Pacific)
Vegas Golden Knights (28-13-2) (1st, Pacific)
14 Jan 2023
T Mobile Center
8 PM MT
TV: CBC
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Knights On Ice
THE OILERS are winners of two straight after dummying the Sharks on their ice. Edmonton picked up their 23rd win of the season by putting a 7-1 score on the Sharks last night. Connor McDavid picked up a pair of goals on his 26th birthday, while five other Oilers each had a goal en route to the victory. Jack Campbell picked up his eleventh win of the season by turning away 25 of 26 San Jose shots. Things ought to be a little more difficult on the tail end of a back-to-back that ends in Vegas tonight. Can the Oilers pick up two more points in the standings?
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
No Yamamoto. Same lineup, 11 forwards, 7 defence, as Oilers look for their 3rd straight win at @TMobileArena & 5th out of six overall vs. Vegas. pic.twitter.com/WffAV6BkEJ— Jack Michaels (@EdmontonJack) January 15, 2023
- Vegas is leading the Pacific by a fair margin, but this year’s Golden Knights rank just twelfth in the league when it comes to goals per game. Logan Thompson is expected to go for the Golden Knights in net, the Oilers might surprise if they can come out of the gate hot.
- Klim Kostin is still putting them in the net. His shooting percentage is at 22% and we know that’s not going to last forever, but another goal for him in yesterday’s 7-1 romp over the Sharks has him at eight goals in 26 games this season. He keeps this up, and you’ve found your replacement for Warren Foegele. Hopefully at half price or less.
- The Kraken are waxing the floor with the Blackhawks right now. Oilers are going to need at least a point tonight to keep within the same building as the Kraken. Can Jack Campbell turn in two solid performances back to back?
Loading comments...