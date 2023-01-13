GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ San Jose Sharks

13 Jan 2023

SAP Center

830 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Fear The Fin

THE OILERS won a game they absolutely had to by defeating the Ducks 6-2 on Wednesday night. Klim Kostin had a pair, while Connor McDavid, Dylan Holloway, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal. Jack Campbell put together a 21-save effort to pick up his tenth win of the season. The Oilers have to keep the wins coming, as they’re chasing a Kraken team that’s got seven more points than the Oilers.

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

It's the 'tail end' of @EdmontonOilers road trip. In San Jose is a convention where you dress up as your favorite 'furry' character. Definitely un'fur'gettable stay. pic.twitter.com/oraBCSgN2g — Gene Principe (@GenePrincipe) January 14, 2023

This might be Gene’s best tweet ever. I wonder who’s gonna tell him.

Dylan Holloway picked up a goal on the top line with Connor McDavid in Edmonton’s win over the Ducks, and I bet you’ll see a little more 55-97 tonight. Holloway’s third of the season came with just three minutes gone in the first period, can Holloway make it two in a row?

Klim Kostin keeps putting the in the net for the Oilers. Picking up a pair of goals in Edmonton’s win over Anaheim, can he make some more magic on a line with RNH?

While Stuart Skinner is out of the lineup waiting for the birth of his child, the Oilers are likely to go with Jack Campbell one more time. Campbell picking up a 21 save win over the Ducks has to be a big boost to his confidence (yes, even though it’s the Ducks). He’ll try to keep the good times rolling as the Oilers drop into San Jose. Kappo Kahkonen will be in net for the Sharks, he’s had a rough go of it this season so far (5-7-0, .873 SV% / 3.68 GAA).

Let’s all have some fun out there.