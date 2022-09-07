Oilers Sign Justin Bailey To PTO

Forward Justin Bailey has signed a professional tryout with the Edmonton Oilers.

Standing 6’4” and 214 lbs (these are very Oiler numbers!), Bailey has spent time in three NHL organizations since being taken by the Sabres in the second round of the draft nine years ago. Bailey has yet to crack the 100 NHL game mark in that span, but he might have a shot at it if he earns a deal with the Oilers prior to this season starting.

A second round selection for the Buffalo Sabres back in 2013, Bailey finished his third year in the Vancouver organization in 2021-22. Spending most of his time in Abbotsford (AHL), the winger put up 27 points (15-12-27) in 30 games in the AHL. A shoulder injury kept Bailey in and out of the lineup over the last few years; his speed is what can make him a difference maker. The goals haven’t come for Bailey at the NHL level, at least not yet. He has just five in 82 games, the last of which came during the 2017-18 NHL season when he scored three.

Bailey looks to get a chance to crack the Oilers lineup out of camp; his likely competition would be Seth Griffith and Devin Shore. Though I’m not sure Bailey would slot ahead of either player on the roster, there’s always the chance that Bailey shows up and shows out during camp. Should Bailey earn a deal with the Oilers, it’s likely a two-way one that sees him spend a good portion of time with Bakersfield. Let’s cross that bridge if we get there.