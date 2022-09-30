Preseason Hockey: Oilers Host Flames

Preseason Hockey

30 Sep 2022

Rogers Place

7 PM MT

Radio: 630 CHED

The Flames made quick work of the Oilers on Wednesday when they dressed a more NHL-ready roster. The Oilers try to put the shoe on the other foot tonight.

Oilers vs Flames:



Kane-McDavid-Yamamoto

Hyman-Draisaitl-Puljujarvi

RNH-McLeod-Foegele

Espositio-Philp-Griffith



Nurse-Ceci

Kulak-Bouchard

Broberg-Murray



Campbell

Pickard — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) September 30, 2022

That might be the top six to open the season for the Oilers.

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

Is this the top nine? Gosh, I hope Dylan Holloway gets in there somewhere. 91-97-56 sure has the sound of the top line, while 18-29-13 could very well be the second line. That third line is all sorts of wacky, but if Dylan Holloway is somehow not in this club’s top nine to open the season, it just might stick.

Jack Campbell gets the nod tonight after a couple of games with Skinner and Pickard roaming the crease. He’ll soon be into fine-tuning mode before the season starts in just under a couple of weeks.

The defence looks like it might be the one Edmonton rolls with, that’s if they don’t have Tyson Barrie on the roster in a few weeks. I’ve no reason to believe Barrie is on the move, but he’d be a surefire way to free up some cap space on a club that’s dying for some.

Let’s roll.