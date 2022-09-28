PRESEASON HOCKEY: Edmonton Oilers @ Calgary Flames

Edmonton Oilers @
Calgary Flames
Preseason Hockey
28 Sep 2022
Scotiabank Saddledome
7 PM MT
TV: Official Oilers Website
Radio: 630 CHED
The preseason marches on. 2022 first rounder Reid Schaefer and 2021 late round selection Jake Chiasson have been cut from the main roster, but there are plenty more moves coming. Let’s jump into tonight’s action with both feet.
Oilers at Calgary:— Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) September 29, 2022
Holloway-McLeod-Foegele
Janmark-Shore-Ryan
Benson-Malone-Virtanen
Esposito-McKegg-Petrov
Murray-Barrie
Niemelainen-Demers
Samorukov-Kemp
Pickard
Skinner
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- AHOI, MATVEY: We get a good look at Matvey Petrov tonight. A sixth round selection in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Petrov put up a boatload of points last season in North Bay. We’ll see what he can do on a line with Luke Esposito and Gregg McKegg.
- The Oilers will likely see a split between Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard in goal tonight. Pickard was an offseason pickup for the Oilers in July, Pickard is likely to start the season with Bakersfield in a couple of weeks, he’ll look to make a good impression in net tonight.
- HOLLYWOOD: Dylan Holloway will start on a line with Ryan McLeod and Warren Foegele tonight. This could be a prospective trio for the Oilers in 2022-23, is there any jam on this line tonight?
