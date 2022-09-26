PRESEASON HOCKEY: Edmonton Oilers @ Seattle Kraken

Edmonton Oilers @
Seattle Kraken
Preseason Hockey
26 Sep 2022
Climate Pledge Arena
8 PM MT
TV: Official Oilers Website
Radio: 630 CHED
Oilers are back in action tonight after a satisfying win over the Jets last night. Who's in tonight?
Oilers projected lineup against Seattle tonight:— Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) September 26, 2022
Janmark - Shore - Ryan
Benson - Hamblin - Yamamoto
Schaefer - McKegg - Virtanen
Esposito - Philp - Griffith
Broberg - Barrie
Niemelainen - Wanner
Peters - Kesselring
Rodrigue
Fanti #Oilers
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- Tyler Benson played in last night's victory over the Jets, and there's still hope for him that he could make the final roster. Gonna be honest, after they gave his number away to the penalty killer, I thought he was out of here. Still gunning for a roster spot, still here.
- Olivier Rodrigue will tend the net tonight for thr Oilers. The second round selection from the 2018 entry draft will look for results similar to Stuart Skinner's W against the Jets last night.
- James Hamblin had a lively YoungStars tournament. He looks to turn some heads tonight in Seattle. The local name had 35 points in last year's campaign in Bakersfield, he (like Benson) is looking for a shot on the big club.
Let's all have some fun out there.
