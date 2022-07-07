2022 NHL Draft Open Thread: Day 1

The first round of the NHL Entry Draft is slated to take place at the Bell Centre tonight. The Oilers aren’t scheduled to make their pick until 29th overall.

There’s been plenty of action in the league leading up to today. The Rangers sent goaltender Alexandar Georgiev to the Colorado Avalanche for three mid range draft picks. Ottawa sent a pick package to Chicago for Alex DeBrincat, while the Sabres almost acquired Matt Murray before Murray nixed any idea of a trade.

The Oilers are still waiting on Duncan Keith to decide if he’s going to play in 2022-23, which may (or may not) free up 5.5 million in cap space. Ken Holland has asked for Keith to come to a decision on it by July 10th.

Will there be any further action leading into tonight’s draft? We’ll have to wait and see. Until then, grab a couch cushion.