Copper & Blue Podcast: Offseason Review

(NOTE: This episode was recorded on Sunday, July 24, which was before Jesse Puljujarvi signed a one-year $3 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers)

The frenzy has subsided and we have entered the dog days of the NHL offseason. The Oilers were a busy team acquiring a new starting goaltender and retaining some key pieces to the roster.

Join the Copper & Blue crew as they review how GM Ken Holland performed in his fourth offseason with the club....and what could be next for the team.