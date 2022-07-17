SIGNED: Oilers Sign Mattias Janmark For One Year

The Oilers made a move today. It’s not the Yamamoto move, or the Puljujärvi move, or even the McLeod move. It’s a contract for UFA Mattias Janmark, just like everyone thought.

Janmark was originally drafted by Ken Holland in 2013 (3rd round) and produced a career-best 19-15-34 in the 2nd of his seven NHL seasons. — Jack Michaels (@EdmontonJack) July 17, 2022

Ah, it makes sense. Just kidding. Sorta.

Janmark played last season in Vegas on a trio that mostly included Nicolas Roy and Keegan Kolesar. He put up nine goals and 16 assists to total 25 points in 67 games. He played some time on both the power play and the penalty kill in Vegas last season, and is a prime target to play on the fourth line wing. Janmark was a 14+ minute per game player in 2021-22, and with a price point of 1.25MM for a year is probably just fine if he sticks to the fourth line and helps out from time to time on specials.

Janmark’s signing ought to signal the departure of Warren Foegele’s contract.

Foegele is set at 4LW on my line card. On a club that includes Evander Kane, Zach Hyman and Dylan Holloway, it’s difficult to see how the similarly-numbered Foegele plays higher in the lineup than Janmark. Given the fact that both Jesse Puljujärvi and Kailer Yamamoto are both restricted free agents who are currently without contracts (and Ryan McLeod is still without one as well), the Oilers would do well by moving on from Foegele and his 2.75MM cap hit.

In short: a one year deal at 1.25 is a decent signing for Janmark. Full marks if they can move Foegele’s cap hit without adding additional assets to ship him.