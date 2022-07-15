Oilers Sign 2022 First Round Selection Reid Schaefer To ELC

It didn’t take long for Edmonton’s first round selection to sign his ELC. Reid Schaefer has done just that, signing a three-year pact with the Oilers.

Schaefer was the 32nd selection in last week’s entry draft. The Oilers traded down from the 29th overall position when they sent Zack Kassian and two picks to the Arizona Coyotes for the 32nd pick in the draft. They selected Schaefer, from the WHL’s Seattle Thunderbirds. A left shot winger who hails from Edmonton, Schaefer finished with 58 points (32-26-58) in 66 games played. 58 points put Schaefer at fifth in scoring for the T-Birds.

The always knowledgeable Bruce Curlock had this to say about Schaefer shortly after the Oilers selected him at 32nd overall:

It is not hard to see why teams were enamored with Schaefer. Standing 6’3” and weighing 213 pounds, Schaefer brings an imposing physical frame and combines that with a goal scorer’s touch and very soft hands. A rare combination of skills that NHL GMs chase constantly. The most impressive element of this part of Schaefer’s game is that he scores in a variety of ways. He has a strong net drive instinct and often scores by cleaning up loose pucks. He also has a very powerful shot and an excellent release. So he has that lethal combination of being able to score in tight using his size, but also from distance with his shot.

Source

Because his birthday falls after September 15th, Schaefer’s entry-level slide is eligible to slide 2 years. This could put off his rookie season until 2024-25 should the Oilers option this deal.

Schaefer will have a great chance to be a fan favourite if he’s able to translate a physical game and a scoring touch to the NHL level. His scoring touch was on display as he put a goal away in last night’s Billy Moores Cup.