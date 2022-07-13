Free Agent Frenzy 2022 Open Thread

The first day of unrestricted free agency was delayed by a total of 13 days this season, but it's now upon us. The Oilers are looking for a few pieces that will snap onto a club that went all the way to the Western Conference Finals in 2021-22.

UFA defenceman Brett Kulak may test the market today, while Evander Kane recently signed a four year extension to remain with the Oilers. Edmonton still needs to figure out what they'll do with RFAs Kailer Yamamoto, Jesse Puljujärvi and Ryan McLepd. Numbers for that trio may not come until down the road once Edmonton's UFA period dies down.

The Oilers will try to find a replacement for Duncan Keith, who announced his retirement this past weekend. They will likely try to find an additional goaltender, though some names have surfaced to the top of Edmonton's list.

Official action begins at 10AM / 12 Eastern. How much will the Oilers ramp up today?