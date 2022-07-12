Copper And Blue Podcast: Before The Frenzy

Free agent frenzy is all but upon us.

The Edmonton Oilers have a few boxes they'd like to check off before the new season begins. Ken Holland knows he's got to grab a goaltender. The Oilers are likely in the market for another right wing between now and the start of the season. Perhaps as important as finding a couple of players, Edmonton needs to do what they can in order to sign Brett Kulak. If Kulak walks, the Oilers need to do what they can in order to find a replacement for the left side.

There's plenty of work to be done. Is Ken Holland ready for action? Our podcast weighs in.