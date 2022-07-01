NHL Mock Draft 2022: Oilers Select Jimmy Snuggerud

With the Oilers not scheduled to pick until 29th this year, it’s a little different than most years. The plan should always be to select the best player available, but that discussion is more up for debate the further you get from number one overall.

This year’s mock selection helps address a position that’s about to be very weak at the NHL level for Edmonton. If the pick makes it to 29, there’s good chance that he’ll also be the best player available.

At 29th overall, our SB Nation Mock Draft saw Jimmy Snuggerud fall to 29th overall. A forward hailing from Minnesota, the Snuggerud name is no stranger to professional hockey. His father Dave spent four seasons in the NHL, while his grandfather was an Olympian in the 1960s.

Jimmy Snuggerud’s toolbox is one that Oiler fans would love - a good skater with a very quick release who works hard in every zone. A 6’2” 185 lb right wing, he’s made his hay with the US National Team DP. On a club with some definite 2022 first rounders, Snuggerud put up 63 points in 59 games with the U18 club. 59 points ranks him seventh on the club in 2021-22, and he’s a good bet for the Oilers if he slips through the 20s.

Snuggerud is a talented scorer with a nose for getting into the high danger scoring areas. He’s benefitted from playing with some talented players, but it’s hard to teach scoring. Snuggerud’s release is quick and deadly, something that would look good on any team.

Snuggerud has committed to the Minnesota Golden Gophers for the 2022-23 season, and would be a few years away from the roster if he was selected by the Oilers. I think he’ll be snapped up long before 29th in this year’s entry draft, but he’d be an interesting add for the Oilers if he’s around then.

WHAT OTHERS SAY:

(s/t eliteprospects.com)

Adam Kimelman - NHL.com - June 29th: “He improved his skating, which allows him to get into more dangerous areas to use his shot, which is considered by scouts to be one of the best in this draft class.”

Mike Morreale - June 29th: “Snuggerud made tremendous strides in the second half of the season. His ceiling is high because all the elements are there for a long, successful NHL career. “

Jeff Svoboda - NHL.com - June 27: “A University of Minnesota commit from Chaska, Minn., Snuggerud comes from a hockey family as his father Dave played in the NHL and his cousin Luc played in Slovakia last season, among others. Jimmy has pretty good size, makes others around him better and boasts an excellent shot.”

Alexander Annun - Dobber Prospects - June 18th: “He is quick in a straight line to burn guys down the boards but has the quickness to sharply cut inside and attack up the gut. He processes play well and is able to pick out the best option to advance the attack, and he quickly moves after dishing the puck to get into the next position to help.”

Scott Wheeler - The Athletic - June 6th: “Snuggerud is a well-rounded three-zone player with a versatile offensive game who works harder than anyone out there. His head is always up and on a swivel, even in congested areas.”

Corey Pronman - The Athletic - May 31: “Snuggerud’s a talented winger who can be dangerous with the puck on his stick. He has one-on-one skill, good vision, and his best asset is his shot.”

Chris Peters - Daily Faceoff - June 10th: “A down-low force with work ethic that doesn’t relent, Snuggerud has often had to do the dirty work on his line. Despite that role, he is an especially dangerous scoring threat. Snuggerud has a great release and heavy shot that can surprise goalies.”

RANKINGS

11th by Central Scouting

17th by Bob McKenzie

8th by Craig Button

31st by McKeen’s

23rd by Dobber

18th by Sportsnet