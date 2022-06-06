 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GAME THREAD: Game 4- Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche

Dylan Holloway draws in as the Oilers look to avoid the sweep.

By Jeff Chapman
Edmonton Oilers v Calgary Flames - Game Two Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images

Edmonton Oilers (0-3)

Colorado Avalanche (3-0)

-PLAYOFFS-

Round 3, Game 4

06 June 2022

Rogers Place

610 PM MT

TV: CBC

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Mile High Hockey

The Oilers need to climb the highest mountains in order to win the next four games of this series. They can’t think about all four games now, they need to start with just one. That one game is tonight.

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

  • The Oilers are going to have to do it without Evander Kane tonight. Kane was suspended for a game after an ugly hit on Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri that sent Kadri into the boards. Kadri will be out for at least the remainder of the series, while the Oilers will need to figure it out tonight without their leading goal scorer.
  • Dylan Holloway will make his NHL debut tonight. Down 3-0 in a series, the first round selection from the 2020 NHL Entry Draft will need to get his feet wet fast. No pressure.
  • ONE AT A TIME: The Oilers need to win tonight in order to stay alive. Then, they need to win three more.

