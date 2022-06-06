GAME THREAD: Game 4- Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche

Edmonton Oilers (0-3)
Colorado Avalanche (3-0)
-PLAYOFFS-
Round 3, Game 4
06 June 2022
Rogers Place
610 PM MT
TV: CBC
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Mile High Hockey
The Oilers need to climb the highest mountains in order to win the next four games of this series. They can’t think about all four games now, they need to start with just one. That one game is tonight.
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
Hearing Dylan Holloway is scheduled to make his #NHL debut tonight in Game 4 for #LetsGoOilers as they try to stave off a sweep from #GoAvsGo.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 6, 2022
Holloway was the 14th overall pick in 2020 NHL Draft.#StanleyCup
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- The Oilers are going to have to do it without Evander Kane tonight. Kane was suspended for a game after an ugly hit on Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri that sent Kadri into the boards. Kadri will be out for at least the remainder of the series, while the Oilers will need to figure it out tonight without their leading goal scorer.
- Dylan Holloway will make his NHL debut tonight. Down 3-0 in a series, the first round selection from the 2020 NHL Entry Draft will need to get his feet wet fast. No pressure.
- ONE AT A TIME: The Oilers need to win tonight in order to stay alive. Then, they need to win three more.
Loading comments...