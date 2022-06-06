GAME THREAD: Game 4- Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche

-PLAYOFFS-

Round 3, Game 4

06 June 2022

Rogers Place

610 PM MT

TV: CBC

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Mile High Hockey

The Oilers need to climb the highest mountains in order to win the next four games of this series. They can’t think about all four games now, they need to start with just one. That one game is tonight.

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

Hearing Dylan Holloway is scheduled to make his #NHL debut tonight in Game 4 for #LetsGoOilers as they try to stave off a sweep from #GoAvsGo.



Holloway was the 14th overall pick in 2020 NHL Draft.#StanleyCup — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 6, 2022

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR