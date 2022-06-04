2022 PLAYOFFS - GAME 3: Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche

Edmonton Oilers (0-2)
Colorado Avalanche (2-0)
-PLAYOFFS-
Round 3, Game 3
04 June 2022
Rogers Place
610 PM MT
TV: CBC
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Mile High Hockey
Edmonton needs a win to get back into this series. Down 2-0, they can’t afford to go down 3-0 in a best of seven. They’ll need results, and they’ll need them tonight.
Kane-McDavid-Kassian— Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) June 4, 2022
Hyman-Draisaitl-RNH
Foegele-McLeod-Puljuj
Ryan-Shore-Archibald
Could be an 11-7 configuration.
No Yamamoto, Draisaitl, Nurse on ice.
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- Keep an eye out on that top six. The likelihood for that set to change seems fairly high, especially if you had a chance to tune into Jay Woodcroft’s presser this afternoon. Bonus points on the verbal judo lesson. I’d almost expect to see an 11-7 set tonight.
- The Oilers have got to figure out how to solve Pavel Francouz, who will again start for the Avalanche tonight. Francouz handled everything tossed his way in game 2, the Oilers will need to get some more traffic in front.
- The Oilers need, need, need to win this one. I’m not sure the odds of them coming back from a 3-0 deficit, so let’s just avoid that question altogether. Win tonight, make it 2-1.
Loading comments...