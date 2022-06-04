2022 PLAYOFFS - GAME 3: Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche

-PLAYOFFS-

Round 3, Game 3

04 June 2022

Rogers Place

610 PM MT

TV: CBC

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Mile High Hockey

Edmonton needs a win to get back into this series. Down 2-0, they can’t afford to go down 3-0 in a best of seven. They’ll need results, and they’ll need them tonight.

Kane-McDavid-Kassian

Hyman-Draisaitl-RNH

Foegele-McLeod-Puljuj

Ryan-Shore-Archibald



Could be an 11-7 configuration.



No Yamamoto, Draisaitl, Nurse on ice. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) June 4, 2022

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR