GAME THREAD: Game 2 - Edmonton Oilers @ Colorado Avalanche

-PLAYOFFS-

Round 3, Game 2

02 June 2022

Ball Arena

610 PM MT

TV: CBC

Radio: 630 CHED

Lots of goals to go around in the first game. Edmonton will need to do better than allowing eight goals if they’re going to be serious about going back to Rogers Place with a split.

Jared Bednar confirms Darcy Kuemper is out for Game 2. #Avs #Oilers — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) June 2, 2022

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

Darcy Kuemper will miss tonight’s game for Colorado, Pavel Francouz will get the nod. Kuemper suffered a lower body injury midway through Colorado’s 8-6 victory in game 1. Kuemper has struggled a bit for the Avalanche this postseason, but it’s all on Francouz tonight. Will the Oilers be able to take advantage of a hairy situation in net for the Avalanche?

Colorado scored eight goals in game one, and the Oilers will need to tighten it up if they’re going to have a chance at taking game two. It’s going to need to be a better night in goal, and it’s going to need to be a tighter night on defence. Can the Oilers allow, maybe...half as many goals as they did on Tuesday?

Edmonton needs to shake off a bad call made when Cale Makar scored late in the first on what was clearly a goal that was offside. I’m not sure how much a bad call affected the Oilers (it cost them a goal, and another goal on the ensuing power play), but they’re going to have to put that one back far away from their minds tonight.

All they got to do is score like eleven goals tonight, and it’ll all work out. Promise.