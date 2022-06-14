EXTENDED: Brad Malone Signs For Two More Years

✍️ I N K E D ✍️



The #Oilers have signed forward Brad Malone to a two-year, two-way contract extension.#LetsGoOilers — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) June 13, 2022

Brad Malone will remain and Oiler for the next two years.

Malone’s two year extension is valued at 762,500K a year for two. He’ll pull 750K at the NHL level, it’ll be 250K at the AHL level. He’s due a minimum guaranteed salary of 350K next year, it’ll be 300K in the final year of his deal. The 33 year old forward spent most of the 2021-22 season.

Malone’s a big piece of the Condors club, he finished with 39 points in 54 AHL games (14-25-39). He played in eight games with the Oilers this year, registering a goal and an assist. Malone’s goal was his first in over six calendar years. He appeared in two playoff games during the Colorado series.

IS IT A GOOD DEAL

It’s fine. The second year on a contract is just something Ken Holland Does. I’ve almost gotten complacent about it, but Malone’s second year isn’t something crazy like signing Mike Smith on for two years, or Devin Shore for two years. Malone will likely continue to do what he’s been doing for the Condors, and he’ll make the odd appearance with the Oilers now and again. There’s a chance that he could earn a full time spot in Edmonton in the upcoming season, he’d likely have to supplant Devin Shore in that process.