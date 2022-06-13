Mikko Koskinen Heads To Switzerland For 2022-23

We knew Mikko Koskinen was likely to depart the Oilers after Edmonton’s playoff run in 2022.

Today, it becomes official.

Mikko Koskinen will head to Switzerland for the next two years. He’ll guard the crease for HC Lugano until at least 2024.

Originally drafted by the New York Islanders in the second round of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, Koskinen would eventually leave for Europe in 2012 to play with Liiga’s KalPa. A couple years later, he’d make a home in the KHL with Sibir. While a member of SKA St. Petersburg, Koskinen would win the Gagarin Cup on two occasions. He’d sign a one year deal with the Oilers as a free agent in 2018, later that year he’d sign on for three more.

Koskinen put up a career high in wins this season, finishing with 27. Koskinen put up a .903 SV% and a 3.10 GAA. s tenure, but could never fully grasp the number one spot. With Mikko Koskinen heading to Europe (and with rumours of Mike Smith potentially retiring prior to next season), it again forces the goaltending issue to Ken Holland’s doorstep. The Oilers might take a look at Braden Holtby, or they could try to wiggle something out in a trade. Stuart Skinner will try to prove he’s ready for prime time, but the Oilers must do their homework and bring a viable number one to Edmonton prior to 2022’s training camp.