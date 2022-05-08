GAME 4 RECAP: Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 0

The Edmonton Oilers took on the Los Angeles Kings in Game 4 of this series, and we’re coming off an 8-2 drubbing of the Kings in Game 3.

The only lineup change from the previous game was the subbing of Derek Ryan for Derrick Brassard.

Lineup:

Kane - McDavid - Puljujarvi

Hyman - Draisaitl - Yamamoto

Archibald - RNH - Ryan

Foegele - McLeod - Kassian

Nurse - Ceci

Keith - Bouchard

Kulak - Barrie

Smith

One important addition for Edmonton was their Oilers Playoff Ambassador, young Ben Stelter, who was in the house for this road game to cheer on his team.

How it went

After a sluggish start in their own zone, the Oilers found themselves down by 1 early when Danault found Moore with a beautiful pass. Moore made no mistake with the open net.

With Barrie and Lemieux in the box, the Kings found the back of the net again while on 4 on 4. Stetcher’s shot pass going across the net caught Duncan Keith’s stick and found its way through Mike Smith’s five hole to give L.A. an early two goal lead. Bad luck for Duncan Keith on both goals at this point.

With the shots 20-10 at the end of the first, the Oilers were lucky to be down by only two.

The second period was more of the same for the Edmonton Oilers, who weren’t able to manage much offensive pressure with only 7 shots, and were stymied by Jonathan Quick when they did.

Quick just went beast mode with no glove pic.twitter.com/vhqPUR6cF8 — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 9, 2022

The period took a chippy turn, with multiple scrums at each whistle, highlighted by an end of period bout between Anderson and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

ryan nugent-hopkins and mikey anderson get into it behind the play pic.twitter.com/mRQlACo5rb — zach laing (@zjlaing) May 9, 2022

The Oilers applied much more pressure in the third, more than they did in the first two periods combined, but were unable to breakthrough. In their push to find a goal, a turnover at the opposite blueline ended up in Edmonton’s net after Grundstrom superman punched the puck through Mike Smith’s pad.

In what was a polar opposite for Edmonton from Game 3, nothing seemed to go right for the Oilers from the outset. Even the two L.A. goals were sheer bad luck – an official blocked a clearing attempt from Duncan Keith, and then the second goal went off his stick. The third goal was bizarrely punched in, challenged, and counted.

Edmonton and Los Angeles will face off again on Tuesday night, back in Edmonton. The series is now a best of 3.