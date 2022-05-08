GAME THREAD - Game 4: Edmonton Oilers @ Los Angeles Kings

-PLAYOFFS-

Round 1, Game 4

08 May 2021

Crypto.Com Arena

8 PM MT

TV: CBC

Radio: 630 CHED

The Oilers are scoring goals in bunches right now. Six goals in game 2, eight goals in game 3. I say they go for a cool 9 tonight. A win tonight puts the Kings on the ropes, a win for LA will even the series as it heads to Edmonton for game 5 on Tuesday.

As expected, no changes for Woodcroft for Game 4.



Lineup:



Kane - McDavid - Puljujarvi

Hyman - Draisaitl - Yamamoto

Archibald - RNH - Ryan

Foegele - McLeod - Kassian



Nurse - Ceci

Keith - Bouchard

Kulak - Barrie



Smith

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

The Oilers went 1-for-3 on the power play in Saturday’s win, putting them at 5/11 on the series. It’s still a wildly high number, and the Oilers will find success again if they can continue to score on the power play.

Evander Kane is having a monster playoff so far, he’s 5-1-6 in three games. Everything’s hitting the net right now, and he’ll look to extend his success tonight.

Since a forgettable moment in game 1, Mike Smith’s been very good in games 2 and 3. The Oilers hope he’ll continue to carry the load in game 4 tonight.

The Kings need this one tonight, because I don’t think they want to be heading back to Edmonton down 3-1 in the series.