GAME THREAD - Game 4: Edmonton Oilers @ Los Angeles Kings

Edmonton Oilers (2-1)
Los Angeles Kings (1-2)
-PLAYOFFS-
Round 1, Game 4
08 May 2021
Crypto.Com Arena
8 PM MT
TV: CBC
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Jewels From The Crown
The Oilers are scoring goals in bunches right now. Six goals in game 2, eight goals in game 3. I say they go for a cool 9 tonight. A win tonight puts the Kings on the ropes, a win for LA will even the series as it heads to Edmonton for game 5 on Tuesday.
As expected, no changes for Woodcroft for Game 4.— Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) May 8, 2022
Lineup:
Kane - McDavid - Puljujarvi
Hyman - Draisaitl - Yamamoto
Archibald - RNH - Ryan
Foegele - McLeod - Kassian
Nurse - Ceci
Keith - Bouchard
Kulak - Barrie
Smith#Oilers
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- The Oilers went 1-for-3 on the power play in Saturday’s win, putting them at 5/11 on the series. It’s still a wildly high number, and the Oilers will find success again if they can continue to score on the power play.
- Evander Kane is having a monster playoff so far, he’s 5-1-6 in three games. Everything’s hitting the net right now, and he’ll look to extend his success tonight.
- Since a forgettable moment in game 1, Mike Smith’s been very good in games 2 and 3. The Oilers hope he’ll continue to carry the load in game 4 tonight.
The Kings need this one tonight, because I don’t think they want to be heading back to Edmonton down 3-1 in the series.
