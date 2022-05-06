 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

GAME THREAD - GAME 3: Edmonton Oilers @ Los Angeles Kings

Oilers can take control of the series with a win tonight in LA

By Jeff Chapman
/ new
Edmonton Oilers v Los Angeles Kings - Game Three Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NHLI via Getty Images

Edmonton Oilers (1-1)

Los Angeles Kings (1-1)

-PLAYOFFS-

Round 1, Game 3

06 May 2021

Crypto.Com Arena

8 PM MT

TV: CBC

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Jewels From The Crown

The Oilers played a spectacular game 2 where they defeated the LA Kings by a 6-0 margin. They’d like to pick right up where they left off as they’re in LA for the third game of the series. Can the Oilers keep the good times going tonight?

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

  • EARLY GOALS: The Oilers scored 82 seconds into Game 2 when Leon Draisaitl made it 1-0 on the power play. The longer the Kings get to hang around, the more likely it seems that they’ll eek one out. Score early, and score often.
  • THE GOOD SMITH: Mike Smith stopped all 30 shots en route to a shutout victory in Wednesday’s 6-0 win back in Edmonton. Can we get something like that again tonight?
  • SPECIAL TEAMS: The Oilers are 4/8 on the power play so far this series. 50% won’t last forever, but can it last for a few more games?

Oilers can take a commanding 2-1 lead with a win tonight. Let’s see it.

Loading comments...