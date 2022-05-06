GAME THREAD - GAME 3: Edmonton Oilers @ Los Angeles Kings

Edmonton Oilers (1-1)
Los Angeles Kings (1-1)
-PLAYOFFS-
Round 1, Game 3
06 May 2021
Crypto.Com Arena
8 PM MT
TV: CBC
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Jewels From The Crown
The Oilers played a spectacular game 2 where they defeated the LA Kings by a 6-0 margin. They’d like to pick right up where they left off as they’re in LA for the third game of the series. Can the Oilers keep the good times going tonight?
#LetsGoOilers vs #GoKingsGo Game 3:— x - Oilers News and Updates (@oilersaccess) May 6, 2022
Kane-McDavid-Puljujarvi
Hyman-Draisaitl-Yamamoto
Archibald-RNH-Ryan
Foegele -McLeod-Kassian
Nurse-Ceci
Keith-Bouchard
Kulak-Barrie
Smith
Koskinen
Scratched: Shore, Brassard, Russell, Rodrigue, Broberg
IR: Turris
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- EARLY GOALS: The Oilers scored 82 seconds into Game 2 when Leon Draisaitl made it 1-0 on the power play. The longer the Kings get to hang around, the more likely it seems that they’ll eek one out. Score early, and score often.
- THE GOOD SMITH: Mike Smith stopped all 30 shots en route to a shutout victory in Wednesday’s 6-0 win back in Edmonton. Can we get something like that again tonight?
- SPECIAL TEAMS: The Oilers are 4/8 on the power play so far this series. 50% won’t last forever, but can it last for a few more games?
Oilers can take a commanding 2-1 lead with a win tonight. Let’s see it.
Loading comments...