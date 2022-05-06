GAME THREAD - GAME 3: Edmonton Oilers @ Los Angeles Kings

-PLAYOFFS-

Round 1, Game 3

06 May 2021

Crypto.Com Arena

8 PM MT

TV: CBC

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Jewels From The Crown

The Oilers played a spectacular game 2 where they defeated the LA Kings by a 6-0 margin. They’d like to pick right up where they left off as they’re in LA for the third game of the series. Can the Oilers keep the good times going tonight?

Kane-McDavid-Puljujarvi

Hyman-Draisaitl-Yamamoto

Archibald-RNH-Ryan

Foegele -McLeod-Kassian



Nurse-Ceci

Keith-Bouchard

Kulak-Barrie



Smith

Koskinen



Scratched: Shore, Brassard, Russell, Rodrigue, Broberg

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

EARLY GOALS: The Oilers scored 82 seconds into Game 2 when Leon Draisaitl made it 1-0 on the power play. The longer the Kings get to hang around, the more likely it seems that they’ll eek one out. Score early, and score often.

: Mike Smith stopped all 30 shots en route to a shutout victory in Wednesday’s 6-0 win back in Edmonton. Can we get something like that again tonight? SPECIAL TEAMS: The Oilers are 4/8 on the power play so far this series. 50% won’t last forever, but can it last for a few more games?

Oilers can take a commanding 2-1 lead with a win tonight. Let’s see it.