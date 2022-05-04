GAME THREAD - GAME 2: Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings

Edmonton Oilers (0-1)
Los Angeles Kings (1-0)
-PLAYOFFS-
Round 1, Game 2
04 May 2021
Rogers Place
8 PM MT
TV: CBC
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Jewels From The Crown
Game one didn’t end well for the Oilers. They can right the ship a bit with a win tonight. The Oilers can’t head to LA down 2-0, they’ve got to leave Edmonton with a split.
Kane-McDavid-Puljujarvi— Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) May 4, 2022
Hyman-Draisaitl-Yamamoto
Archibald-RNH-Ryan
Foegele -McLeod-Kassian
Nurse-Ceci
Keith-Bouchard
Kulak-Barrie
Smith
At least when Tambellini traded for Jerred Smithson, he was good enough to make it into the lineup.
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- GETTING AHEAD EARLY: There’s plenty not to love about Monday’s 4-3 loss to the Kings, but a big one is getting behind 2-0 in the first. Edmonton made it interesting, but you can’t give up two goals to the Kings. The Oilers would do well to get out ahead to start tonight.
- PULJUJARVI POWER: Would like to see more than 7 minutes and change for Puljujärvi tonight. Yamamoto is playing well and getting more looks, but I’m not sure what’s going on unless there’s an injury we’re not hearing about.
- ARCHIBALD DEBUTS: Josh Archibald will be on the third line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Derek Ryan tonight. Can this line get things going on the scoresheet?
Need a big one tonight from the Oilers, they can’t go back to LA down a pair.
Loading comments...