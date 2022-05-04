 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GAME THREAD - GAME 2: Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings

Oilers can’t go to LA down two games in the series.

By Jeff Chapman
Anaheim Ducks v Los Angeles Kings Photo by Juan Ocampo/NHLI via Getty Images

Edmonton Oilers (0-1)

Los Angeles Kings (1-0)

-PLAYOFFS-

Round 1, Game 2

04 May 2021

Rogers Place

8 PM MT

TV: CBC

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Jewels From The Crown

Game one didn’t end well for the Oilers. They can right the ship a bit with a win tonight. The Oilers can’t head to LA down 2-0, they’ve got to leave Edmonton with a split.

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

  • GETTING AHEAD EARLY: There’s plenty not to love about Monday’s 4-3 loss to the Kings, but a big one is getting behind 2-0 in the first. Edmonton made it interesting, but you can’t give up two goals to the Kings. The Oilers would do well to get out ahead to start tonight.
  • PULJUJARVI POWER: Would like to see more than 7 minutes and change for Puljujärvi tonight. Yamamoto is playing well and getting more looks, but I’m not sure what’s going on unless there’s an injury we’re not hearing about.
  • ARCHIBALD DEBUTS: Josh Archibald will be on the third line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Derek Ryan tonight. Can this line get things going on the scoresheet?

Need a big one tonight from the Oilers, they can’t go back to LA down a pair.

