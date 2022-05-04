GAME THREAD - GAME 2: Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings

-PLAYOFFS-

Round 1, Game 2

04 May 2021

Rogers Place

8 PM MT

TV: CBC

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Jewels From The Crown

Game one didn’t end well for the Oilers. They can right the ship a bit with a win tonight. The Oilers can’t head to LA down 2-0, they’ve got to leave Edmonton with a split.

Kane-McDavid-Puljujarvi

Hyman-Draisaitl-Yamamoto

Archibald-RNH-Ryan

Foegele -McLeod-Kassian



Nurse-Ceci

Keith-Bouchard

Kulak-Barrie



Smith — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) May 4, 2022

At least when Tambellini traded for Jerred Smithson, he was good enough to make it into the lineup.

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

GETTING AHEAD EARLY: There’s plenty not to love about Monday’s 4-3 loss to the Kings, but a big one is getting behind 2-0 in the first. Edmonton made it interesting, but you can’t give up two goals to the Kings. The Oilers would do well to get out ahead to start tonight.

PULJUJARVI POWER: Would like to see more than 7 minutes and change for Puljujärvi tonight. Yamamoto is playing well and getting more looks, but I'm not sure what's going on unless there's an injury we're not hearing about.

Would like to see more than 7 minutes and change for Puljujärvi tonight. Yamamoto is playing well and getting more looks, but I’m not sure what’s going on unless there’s an injury we’re not hearing about. ARCHIBALD DEBUTS: Josh Archibald will be on the third line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Derek Ryan tonight. Can this line get things going on the scoresheet?

Need a big one tonight from the Oilers, they can’t go back to LA down a pair.