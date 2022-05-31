 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GAME THREAD: Game 1 - Edmonton Oilers @ Colorado Avalanche

Oilers look to kick the Conference Championship series off with a bang

By Jeff Chapman
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Edmonton Oilers (0-0)

Colorado Avalanche (0-0)

-PLAYOFFS-

Round 3, Game 1

31 May 2022

Ball Arena

610 PM MT

TV: CBC

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Mile High Hockey

The Oilers are one series away from playing for the Stanley Cup.

All they have to do is take care of the Colorado Avalanche in a best-of-seven. A high-octane club that had the best record in the Western Conference this past season is all that stands in the way between the Oilers and the Cup Finals. Edmonton looks to get on the board early and often in game 1 tonight.

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

  • The Oilers have firepower, the Avalanche have firepower. This could be a big scoring game, but I’d avoid getting into the business of trading goals with the Avalanche. Colorado led the league in goals per game during the regular season, and I’d be wary of going goal-for-goal with this club.
  • Darcy Kuemper has played to a less-than-spectacular level to this point. Normally a force in the regular season, he’s surfed to a .904SV% so far this postseson. Can the Oilers find weakness in Kuemper’s game?
  • The Oilers can start this series off right with a road win. If the Oilers can somehow take Game 1, the advantage goes immediately in their pockets. Fill those pockets.

