GAME THREAD: Game 1 - Edmonton Oilers @ Colorado Avalanche

-PLAYOFFS-

Round 3, Game 1

31 May 2022

Ball Arena

610 PM MT

TV: CBC

Radio: 630 CHED

The Oilers are one series away from playing for the Stanley Cup.

All they have to do is take care of the Colorado Avalanche in a best-of-seven. A high-octane club that had the best record in the Western Conference this past season is all that stands in the way between the Oilers and the Cup Finals. Edmonton looks to get on the board early and often in game 1 tonight.

Oilers lineup in Game 1 of WCF:



Draisaitl - McDavid - Hyman

Kane - RNH - Yamamoto

Foegele - McLeod - Puljujarvi

Archibald - Ryan - Kassian



Nurse - Ceci

Keith - Bouchard

Kulak - Barrie



Smith

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR