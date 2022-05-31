GAME THREAD: Game 1 - Edmonton Oilers @ Colorado Avalanche

Edmonton Oilers (0-0)
Colorado Avalanche (0-0)
-PLAYOFFS-
Round 3, Game 1
31 May 2022
Ball Arena
610 PM MT
TV: CBC
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Mile High Hockey
The Oilers are one series away from playing for the Stanley Cup.
All they have to do is take care of the Colorado Avalanche in a best-of-seven. A high-octane club that had the best record in the Western Conference this past season is all that stands in the way between the Oilers and the Cup Finals. Edmonton looks to get on the board early and often in game 1 tonight.
Oilers lineup in Game 1 of WCF:— Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) May 31, 2022
Draisaitl - McDavid - Hyman
Kane - RNH - Yamamoto
Foegele - McLeod - Puljujarvi
Archibald - Ryan - Kassian
Nurse - Ceci
Keith - Bouchard
Kulak - Barrie
Smith#Oilers
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- The Oilers have firepower, the Avalanche have firepower. This could be a big scoring game, but I’d avoid getting into the business of trading goals with the Avalanche. Colorado led the league in goals per game during the regular season, and I’d be wary of going goal-for-goal with this club.
- Darcy Kuemper has played to a less-than-spectacular level to this point. Normally a force in the regular season, he’s surfed to a .904SV% so far this postseson. Can the Oilers find weakness in Kuemper’s game?
- The Oilers can start this series off right with a road win. If the Oilers can somehow take Game 1, the advantage goes immediately in their pockets. Fill those pockets.
Loading comments...