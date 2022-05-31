Pickin’ Winners With Copper And Blue - Western Conference Finals Edition

The Edmonton Oilers will meet the Colorado Avalanche in the third round of the playoffs tonight. Edmonton and Colorado haven’t seen each other in the playoffs since 1998, when the Oilers overcame a 3-1 series deficit to advance to the second round.

The Oilers and Avalanche are likely to play a high scoring event. The Oilers and Avalanche are both averaging over 4.25 goals a game, and those numbers show no signs of slowing down. Which club will emerge from this series to represent the Western Conference?

The Oilers needed all seven to take down the Kings. For the Flames, they needed just five. Who will emerge in a best-of-seven series between Edmonton and Colorado?

Our staff weigh in.

Preston Shona Czechboy Matt Alex Jeff Oilers in 6 Avs in 7 Avs in 4 Avs in 7 Oilers in 7 Oilers in 7

Like the series against the Flames, it’s a bit of a mixed bag.

For the Avalanche, they need to just keep doing what they’ve done so far. The same can be said for the Oilers, who are scoring as well as the Avalanche. A tipping point: Colorado’s Darcy Kuemper has put up a fairly meagre .904 SV% throughout the playoffs, and that’s likely to not get very much done in the wins and losses column. If Mike Smith is anything less than the .913SV% he’s been, the numbers could go up for Colorado just as easily.

The series begins tonight. Who will emerge from the Western Conference Finals to play for the Stanley Cup?