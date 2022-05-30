Copper & Blue Podcast — BRING ON THE AVS

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL BABY!

Preston, Shona, and Rob bask in the glory of Edmonton’s surprisingly succinct series victory over the Calgary Flames before diving in to their next matchup against the Colorado Avalanche.

Is goaltending going to be as hot a topic in this one? How do Edmonton and Colorado match up against one another? Most importantly, could Rob and Preston have hotter takes than they did at the end of the episode? Stick around and find out in this very special edition of the pod!