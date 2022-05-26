 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GAME THREAD - 2022 BOA Game 5: Edmonton Oilers @ Calgary Flames

It could all be over tonight.

By Jeff Chapman
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Edmonton Oilers (3-1)

Calgary Flames (1-3)

-PLAYOFFS-

Round 2, Game 5

26 May 2022

Scotiabank Saddledome

730 PM MT

TV: CBC

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Matchsticks and Gasoline

The Oilers could make this a five game series if they take Calgary down tonight. Edmonton’s 5-3 victory on Tuesday tipped the series in their favour by a 3-1 margin. They could be sixty minutes away from punching their ticket to the Western Conference Finals.

No pressure.

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

  • The Oilers’ power play is starting to heat up again. The Oilers went 2/4 in Tuesday’s win, they’d do well with another goal or two on the advantage tonight.
  • Jacob Markstrom is having trouble this series. He’s averaging a save percentage well under .900% over the four games this series, and he’s likely to be on the losing end in game 5 if he isn’t able to get it under control.
  • It’s been sixteen years since the Oilers made the conference finals, and they’ll do it tonight with a win in the Dome. They’ll be halfway to the Cup with a win tonight, plus the club probably could use a couple days rest should they advance. Can they get it done tonight?

