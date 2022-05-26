GAME THREAD - 2022 BOA Game 5: Edmonton Oilers @ Calgary Flames

-PLAYOFFS-

Round 2, Game 5

26 May 2022

Scotiabank Saddledome

730 PM MT

TV: CBC

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Matchsticks and Gasoline

The Oilers could make this a five game series if they take Calgary down tonight. Edmonton’s 5-3 victory on Tuesday tipped the series in their favour by a 3-1 margin. They could be sixty minutes away from punching their ticket to the Western Conference Finals.

No pressure.

Evander Kane, Leon Draisaitl and Darnell Nurse not on the ice this morning. All expected to play tonight in Game 5.



Expect no changes to the lineup as the Oilers look to advance to the Western Conference Final for the first time since 2006. #Oilers — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) May 26, 2022

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR