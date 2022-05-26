GAME THREAD - 2022 BOA Game 5: Edmonton Oilers @ Calgary Flames

Edmonton Oilers (3-1)
Calgary Flames (1-3)
-PLAYOFFS-
Round 2, Game 5
26 May 2022
Scotiabank Saddledome
730 PM MT
TV: CBC
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Matchsticks and Gasoline
The Oilers could make this a five game series if they take Calgary down tonight. Edmonton’s 5-3 victory on Tuesday tipped the series in their favour by a 3-1 margin. They could be sixty minutes away from punching their ticket to the Western Conference Finals.
No pressure.
Evander Kane, Leon Draisaitl and Darnell Nurse not on the ice this morning. All expected to play tonight in Game 5.— Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) May 26, 2022
Expect no changes to the lineup as the Oilers look to advance to the Western Conference Final for the first time since 2006. #Oilers
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- The Oilers’ power play is starting to heat up again. The Oilers went 2/4 in Tuesday’s win, they’d do well with another goal or two on the advantage tonight.
- Jacob Markstrom is having trouble this series. He’s averaging a save percentage well under .900% over the four games this series, and he’s likely to be on the losing end in game 5 if he isn’t able to get it under control.
- It’s been sixteen years since the Oilers made the conference finals, and they’ll do it tonight with a win in the Dome. They’ll be halfway to the Cup with a win tonight, plus the club probably could use a couple days rest should they advance. Can they get it done tonight?
Loading comments...