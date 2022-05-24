GAME THREAD - 2022 BOA Game 4: Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames

Edmonton Oilers (2-1)
Calgary Flames (1-2)
-PLAYOFFS-
Round 2, Game 4
24 May 2022
Rogers Place
730 PM MT
TV: CBC
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Matchsticks and Gasoline
On Sunday night, the Oilers played their best game of the series so far in a 4-1 win over the Flames. Another win tonight will put the Flames on the ropes. A win for the Flames will even the series as it shifts back to Calgary. Can the Oilers put the pegs to the Flames?
Same Oilers lineup for Game 4 under the presumption that Nurse is good to go; not on the ice this morning:— Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) May 24, 2022
Kane - McDavid - (Draisaitl)
Hyman - RNH - Puljujarvi
Foegele - McLeod - Yamamoto
Archibald - Ryan - Kassian
(Nurse) - Ceci
Keith - Bouchard
Kulak - Barrie
Smith#Oilers
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- It’s becoming cliche to say, but Connor McDavid has nearly taken over the entirety of the NHL Playoffs. McDavid put up three more points in Edmonton’s 4-1 win in Game 3, he’s got 23 points in the postseason so far. The Oilers go as far as McDavid goes.
- The Flames are scheduled to get Chris Tanev back in the lineup tonight. Tanev has been out of Calgary’s lineup since Game 6 against Dallas ten days ago. Calgary’s defence is likely to get a big boost if he’s back in the lineup.
- The Oilers will be riding high if they can take tonight’s game. The Flames don’t want to go back home down 3-1 with their backs against the wall. A 2-2 series will tighten things up. Going down 3-1?
Let’s get at it.
Loading comments...