GAME THREAD - 2022 BOA Game 4: Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames

-PLAYOFFS-

Round 2, Game 4

24 May 2022

Rogers Place

730 PM MT

TV: CBC

Radio: 630 CHED

On Sunday night, the Oilers played their best game of the series so far in a 4-1 win over the Flames. Another win tonight will put the Flames on the ropes. A win for the Flames will even the series as it shifts back to Calgary. Can the Oilers put the pegs to the Flames?

Same Oilers lineup for Game 4 under the presumption that Nurse is good to go; not on the ice this morning:



Kane - McDavid - (Draisaitl)

Hyman - RNH - Puljujarvi

Foegele - McLeod - Yamamoto

Archibald - Ryan - Kassian



(Nurse) - Ceci

Keith - Bouchard

Kulak - Barrie



THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

It’s becoming cliche to say, but Connor McDavid has nearly taken over the entirety of the NHL Playoffs. McDavid put up three more points in Edmonton’s 4-1 win in Game 3, he’s got 23 points in the postseason so far. The Oilers go as far as McDavid goes.

The Flames are scheduled to get Chris Tanev back in the lineup tonight. Tanev has been out of Calgary’s lineup since Game 6 against Dallas ten days ago. Calgary’s defence is likely to get a big boost if he’s back in the lineup.

The Oilers will be riding high if they can take tonight’s game. The Flames don’t want to go back home down 3-1 with their backs against the wall. A 2-2 series will tighten things up. Going down 3-1?

