GAME THREAD - 2022 BOA Game 4: Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames

The Oilers can take a commanding series lead with a win tonight.

By Jeff Chapman
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Edmonton Oilers (2-1)

Calgary Flames (1-2)

-PLAYOFFS-

Round 2, Game 4

24 May 2022

Rogers Place

730 PM MT

TV: CBC

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Matchsticks and Gasoline

On Sunday night, the Oilers played their best game of the series so far in a 4-1 win over the Flames. Another win tonight will put the Flames on the ropes. A win for the Flames will even the series as it shifts back to Calgary. Can the Oilers put the pegs to the Flames?

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

  • It’s becoming cliche to say, but Connor McDavid has nearly taken over the entirety of the NHL Playoffs. McDavid put up three more points in Edmonton’s 4-1 win in Game 3, he’s got 23 points in the postseason so far. The Oilers go as far as McDavid goes.
  • The Flames are scheduled to get Chris Tanev back in the lineup tonight. Tanev has been out of Calgary’s lineup since Game 6 against Dallas ten days ago. Calgary’s defence is likely to get a big boost if he’s back in the lineup.
  • The Oilers will be riding high if they can take tonight’s game. The Flames don’t want to go back home down 3-1 with their backs against the wall. A 2-2 series will tighten things up. Going down 3-1?

Let’s get at it.

