Evander Kane’s Natural Hat Trick Powers Oilers To 4-1 Victory Over Listless Flames

Evander Kane scored a natural hat trick in the second period to help power the Oilers to a big win in Game 3 over the Calgary Flames.

Kane’s three goal outburst capped a four goal second for the Oilers, who put a full sixty minutes into their 4-1 win. Mike Smith turned aside 32 of 33 shots en route to the win. It was a feel-good win for the Oilers, who now have the upper hand with a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series against the Calgary Flames.

Some quick hits:

Evander Kane had a night. Three straight goals in the second period give him ten in the playoffs. Walking on the moon. Kane’s three goals would take just six minutes of game time in the middle frame to complete, I’m pretty sure it took longer to clean the hats from the ice after the third goal was scored.