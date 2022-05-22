 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GAME THREAD - 2022 BOA Game 3: Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames

Oilers pull out of Calgary with a split. Now at home, can they take a series lead?

By Jeff Chapman
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Edmonton Oilers (1-1)

Calgary Flames (1-1)

-PLAYOFFS-

Round 2, Game 3

22 May 2022

Rogers Place

6 PM MT

TV: CBC

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Matchsticks and Gasoline

The Oilers are back home after earning a split with Calgary on the road. Can they keep the good times rolling with a win tonight?

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

  • The Oilers again went down 2-0 early in the first, and 3-1 afterwards. Fortunately, they were able to score four after that. A win’s a win, but let’s try to see the Oilers get ahead early instead of the Flames.
  • If the forwards are remaining the same, I’ve got to ask what the plan is for Archibald (4:39 TOI in game 2) and Kassian (4:17 TOI in game 2). Might as well dress nine defencemen if you’re going to run only 9 forwards. Or, Dylan Holloway.
  • Oilers are 1/10 on the power play this series so far. Let’s see that a bit higher with a few goals tonight, hey?

