GAME THREAD - 2022 BOA Game 3: Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames

Edmonton Oilers (1-1)
Calgary Flames (1-1)
-PLAYOFFS-
Round 2, Game 3
22 May 2022
Rogers Place
6 PM MT
TV: CBC
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Matchsticks and Gasoline
The Oilers are back home after earning a split with Calgary on the road. Can they keep the good times rolling with a win tonight?
Oilers morning skate:— Daniel Nugent-Bowman (@DNBsports) May 22, 2022
- Same forward lines as last game. (Draisaitl isn’t taking the skate; Shore is filling in this morning.)
- No Nurse on the ice. Kulak is rotating with Ceci and Barrie. Broberg and Russell are skating as a pair, so that’s an indication Nurse should play.
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- The Oilers again went down 2-0 early in the first, and 3-1 afterwards. Fortunately, they were able to score four after that. A win’s a win, but let’s try to see the Oilers get ahead early instead of the Flames.
- If the forwards are remaining the same, I’ve got to ask what the plan is for Archibald (4:39 TOI in game 2) and Kassian (4:17 TOI in game 2). Might as well dress nine defencemen if you’re going to run only 9 forwards. Or, Dylan Holloway.
- Oilers are 1/10 on the power play this series so far. Let’s see that a bit higher with a few goals tonight, hey?
Loading comments...